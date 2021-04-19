Business in Brief (April 19)

CMO to join clinic

David Anthony “Tony” Blair will join The Corvallis Clinic as chief medical officer on April 26.

As CMO, Blair will oversee clinical operations, and serve as a liaison between administration, medical staff, employees and other health care leaders. In addition, he will maintain a part-time, internal medicine practice.

Blair is board certified in internal medicine. He is a certified physician executive, a senior fellow in hospital medicine and a fellow of the American College of Physicians. Blair completed an Executive Master of Healthcare Administration this year. He most recently worked as medical director of the Salem Health Medical Group Adult Hospitalist Program. He previously practiced in Minnesota, South Dakota and New Mexico.

Hotel gets remodel, new name

The former University Inn in downtown Corvallis is now known as the Hotel Corvallis.

Todd and Eunice Kim have owned the hotel for several years, and also bought the US Market next door, now known as the Stock Market. The Kims also own Best Western Corvallis.