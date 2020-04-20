Business in Brief (April 20)

Shedd resident joins Angus association
Andrew Stoneberg of Shedd is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members. Visit NJAA.info for more information about the National Junior Angus Association.
Physician joins urology clinic
Samaritan Urology — Albany recently welcomed Loren Tetzlaff, who is assisting with patient care for urological conditions.
Tetzlaff earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in health care studies at Ashford University, and a master’s in physician assistant studies at Chatham University.
Tetzlaff was born and grew up in Albany, along with five younger siblings. He is a graduate of West Albany High School. Most of his immediate family lives in the mid-Willamette Valley, and he is happy to return to work in his hometown.
Before completing physician assistant studies, Tetzlaff served for eight years in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a loadmaster, completing five deployments and traveling to more than 60 countries.
Tetzlaff can be reached at the clinic by calling 541-812-5800.
Brewery launches distribution company
Block 15 Brewing in Corvallis has announced the formation and launch of an independently operated distribution company, Block 15 Distribution.
Over the past ﬁve years, Block 15’s self-distribution of its own beer has grown to partner with several hundred markets, restaurants and beer bars around Oregon and Washington. With this foundation in place, the new distribution company will focus on providing likeminded artisans access to this network, with the goal of offering the goods to customers throughout the Paciﬁc Northwest.
Block 15 Distribution envisions a small family of artisan producers working in unison to provide the region with thoughtfully made goods, with a focus on suppliers who emphasize employee welfare, environmentally sustainable practices, and the creation of unique offerings that evolve their segment and complement the overall portfolio. At launch, Block 15 Distribution is partnering with de Garde Brewing out of Tillamook and Bespoken Coffee Roasters out of Corvallis.
While Block 15 Distribution is not seeking additional suppliers, area producers interested in future consideration can visit block15.com/distribution-company.
