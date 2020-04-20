Business in Brief (April 20)

Before completing physician assistant studies, Tetzlaff served for eight years in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a loadmaster, completing five deployments and traveling to more than 60 countries.

Tetzlaff can be reached at the clinic by calling 541-812-5800.

Brewery launches distribution company

Block 15 Brewing in Corvallis has announced the formation and launch of an independently operated distribution company, Block 15 Distribution.

Over the past ﬁve years, Block 15’s self-distribution of its own beer has grown to partner with several hundred markets, restaurants and beer bars around Oregon and Washington. With this foundation in place, the new distribution company will focus on providing likeminded artisans access to this network, with the goal of offering the goods to customers throughout the Paciﬁc Northwest.