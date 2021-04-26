Business in Brief (April 26)

Ameriprise employee earns award

Eric Erwin, a Private Wealth Advisor for Ameriprise Financial in Corvallis and Lincoln City, has earned the 2020 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.

This award was given to Erwin because of his ability to deliver personalized, goal-based advice. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results. The award represents a group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients. Fewer than 15% percent of Ameriprise practices have earned this honor.

As a Private Wealth Advisor, Erwin provides financial advice anchored in an understanding of client needs and expectations, delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients. Further information is available from the Corvallis office at 541-753-7554.

Local officers graduate from police class

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 406th Basic Police Class.

The class will graduate during a private ceremony on Thursday at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.