Business in Brief (April 27)

Groesz comes to CASA with experience as executive director of the Portland-area Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center, where he oversaw a staff of 15 and an annual budget of $1.5 million. He was later was promoted to the position of the Salvation Army’s Cascade Divisional social services director, serving Oregon and Southern Idaho.

In addition, he has taught at Portland Community College and Clark College (where he was also a counselor). He is a decorated veteran, and served for six years in the Oregon Army National Guard. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and business from Oregon State University, and a Master of Science in mental health counseling from Southern Oregon University.

Julie Gilman recently stepped down as executive director, a position she had held for nearly three years.

Program provides chocolate for hotel guests

“Chocolate is comfort without words.” — Ursula Kohaupt

This is one of the messages with which traveling medical nurse workers are greeted when they check into a room at the Corvallis Comfort Suites Hotel.