Business in Brief (April 27)

Endocrinologist joins clinic
Endocrinologist Tim Arakawa has joined Samaritan Endocrinology in Corvallis.
Arakawa diagnoses and treats disorders and diseases of the endocrine system, including diabetes and thyroid conditions. He is accepting new patients.
Arakawa chose endocrinology because it combines physiology, lifestyle medicine and patient-centered care, a blend of his clinical interests.
Arakawa earned his doctoral degree in physiology and medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine. He completed a residency at Kettering Medical Center and a fellowship in endocrinology at University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio.
Prior to joining Samaritan, Arakawa worked at a mission clinic in Guam, where he also directed a wellness center with community programs to improve mental well-being and promote healthy lifestyle improvement. Above all, Arakawa values the relationships with his patients.
In his free time, he volunteers with community and church groups to provide health screenings and give educational talks. He can be reached at the clinic by calling 541-768-5218.
CASA of Linn County hires new executive director
Josh Groesz is the new executive director of CASA of Linn County.
Groesz comes to CASA with experience as executive director of the Portland-area Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center, where he oversaw a staff of 15 and an annual budget of $1.5 million. He was later was promoted to the position of the Salvation Army’s Cascade Divisional social services director, serving Oregon and Southern Idaho.
In addition, he has taught at Portland Community College and Clark College (where he was also a counselor). He is a decorated veteran, and served for six years in the Oregon Army National Guard. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and business from Oregon State University, and a Master of Science in mental health counseling from Southern Oregon University.
Julie Gilman recently stepped down as executive director, a position she had held for nearly three years.
Program provides chocolate for hotel guests
“Chocolate is comfort without words.” — Ursula Kohaupt
This is one of the messages with which traveling medical nurse workers are greeted when they check into a room at the Corvallis Comfort Suites Hotel.
With Sweet Talk, essential workers who travel are greeted with a personal welcome note and complimentary, sanitary, individually wrapped, locally made heart-shaped chocolates on the hotel bedside table. Each note has an uplifting message chosen by staff on the back.
Guests can then use the Sweet Talk link on the hotel’s Concierge ToGo mobile app to order more candies from Burst’s Chocolates online or by phone, and have them delivered to the hotel. Sweet Talk is a registered trademark of local tech company HospitalityVision. The program is sponsored by HospitalityVision, Burst’s and Franklin Press.
HospitalityVision plans to expand the complimentary Sweet Talk program to other Corvallis hotels to sweeten the day of more hotel guests during the COVID-19 crisis.
