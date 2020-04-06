Business in Brief (April 6)

Hospice announces director of development
Angela Hibbard recently Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care as director of development, marketing and 0utreach.
Hibbard brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, most recently as managing director and editor-in-chief of MOM Magazine, as well as numerous leadership roles in multinational marketing firms based in San Francisco, New York and London.
Hibbard has called Corvallis home for 10 years, and is an active community member, serving as trustee for the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation, among other volunteer and civic positions.
Charged with raising the organization’s profile and expanding fundraising and community outreach, Hibbard joins at a time when Lumina faces the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to hospice and palliative care, Lumina offers grief and caregiver support free to anyone in the communities it serves. While practicing social distancing, those services are now provided by phone and online meetings.
Business resource forum created
Let’s Keep Connected, a new platform for online business forums, has been created.
The forum’s mission is “To improve and promote the economic, aesthetic and cultural vitality of Downtown Corvallis as a regional center.”
The Let’s Keep Connected Partnership was created out of a collaborative effort involving Downtown Corvallis Association partners and members from the Foundry Collective, Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development, and the Linn-Benton Community College Small Business Development Center. Others are invited to participate and contribute.
The website is up and running at https://letskeepconnected.org. Three virtual town halls take place each week, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Content will vary, as these town halls were created to share information specific to building business resiliency in the region.
Upcoming topics include an update from the partnership’s federal partners about the components of the COVID-19 bill; information from local economic development partners; an update from the employment office; and content and suggestions from SBDC business advisers.
Registration is required for the town halls. Further business resources are available at https://yescorvallis.org/resources/.
