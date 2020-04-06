Business in Brief (April 6)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hospice announces director of development

Angela Hibbard recently Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care as director of development, marketing and 0utreach.

Hibbard brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, most recently as managing director and editor-in-chief of MOM Magazine, as well as numerous leadership roles in multinational marketing firms based in San Francisco, New York and London.

Hibbard has called Corvallis home for 10 years, and is an active community member, serving as trustee for the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation, among other volunteer and civic positions.

Charged with raising the organization’s profile and expanding fundraising and community outreach, Hibbard joins at a time when Lumina faces the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to hospice and palliative care, Lumina offers grief and caregiver support free to anyone in the communities it serves. While practicing social distancing, those services are now provided by phone and online meetings.

Business resource forum created

Let’s Keep Connected, a new platform for online business forums, has been created.