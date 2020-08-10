Business in Brief (Aug. 10)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Broker joins Corvallis office

Licensed Broker Noelle Moen has joined RE/MAX Integrity’s Corvallis office at 2175 NW Professional Drive.

Moen was born and raised in Oregon. She graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in fisheries and wildlife science. Before becoming a real estate agent, she would often be found in the middle of the woods searching for endangered sea birds and educating children about invasive species and water resources. She was employed at Winter’s Hill Estate in Dundee, and has a working knowledge of and connections in wineries and viticulture.

She can be reached at 541-968-5458 or NoelleMoen@remax.net.

Burgerville to fund food partnership

Burgerville recently announced its multi-year pledge to support Oregon State University’s agricultural programs will now be directed specifically to support the university’s partnership with the Black Food Sovereignty Coalition.

Originally, the donation was directed to the Dean’s Fund for Excellence at the university’s School of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources.

Burgerville’s commitment to make the Pacific Northwest the healthiest region on the planet begins with the farmers and ranchers who care for the land. For more than 100 years, farmers who are Black, indigenous and people of color have experienced discrimination, loss of land and systemic inequalities.

Mid-Valley Media

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0