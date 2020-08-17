Business in Brief (Aug. 17)

Within minutes of the post, Meg Walker, brand and culture coordinator for Coastal Farm & Ranch in Albany, called to see how the store could help. Within 24 hours, Coastal donated several boxes of brand-new Onyx life jackets in sizes infant, child and youth.

The donation came at a critical point in the life jacket kiosk program, as more and more jackets were missing.

Linn County has seen multiple water mishaps this summer. The Sweet Home Fire District recently reported two instances of children trapped in the rapids of the Calapooia River. Late last month, a man drowned in the Santiam River.

Prior to Coastal’s donation, nearly 85% of the fire district's life jackets were missing.

Life jacket kiosks are at both Waterloo boat docks and Gill’s Landing. Last year’s program saw more than 250 reported uses of the life jackets. Halfway through this summer, the jackets have already had 150 uses.

Broker joins real estate office

Licensed Broker Thea Barker-Cortrecht has joined RE/MAX Integrity’s Corvallis office at 2175 NW Professional Drive.