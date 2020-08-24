Business in Brief (Aug. 24)

North Albany Self Storage at 650 NW Hickory St. will offer essential services such as U-Haul trucks and moving supplies.

Business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. U-Haul products at this dealer location can be reserved by calling 541-967-5058 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Albany-OR-97321/027572/.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the United States and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Chief quality officer to focus on patient experience

Margaret Mikula has joined Samaritan Health Services as chief quality officer, assuming the role in early August.

Mikula has five years of quality and safety work under her belt, most recently as the vice president and chief quality officer for Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Children’s Hospital and Penn State Medical Group. Under her leadership, those organizations reduced serious harm events by 60%.