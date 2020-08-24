Business in Brief (Aug. 24)

Small business grants available
Grants are available for small businesses affected by economic conditions associated with the pandemic that have not received federal emergency assistance under existing programs.
A total of $75,000 is available for businesses in Benton County. The funding is part of a $10 million allocation that the State of Oregon approved in May.
Community Lending Works, in partnership with Benton County and the city of Corvallis, has been awarded $75,000, of which $25,000 will be allocated to businesses in Corvallis and $50,000 to those in greater Benton County.
Grants are available to for-profit companies, nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors with fewer than 25 employees. Awards will range from $2,500 to $25,000.
Funds can be used for business-related operating expenses such as rent, utilities and other costs associated with reopening in line with state guidance.
Applications will be accepted until funds are depleted. A link to the application can be found at yescorvallis.org/resources.
Albany business signs on as U-Haul dealer
U-Haul Company of Oregon recently announced that North Albany Self Storage has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.
North Albany Self Storage at 650 NW Hickory St. will offer essential services such as U-Haul trucks and moving supplies.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. U-Haul products at this dealer location can be reserved by calling 541-967-5058 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Albany-OR-97321/027572/.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the United States and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
Chief quality officer to focus on patient experience
Margaret Mikula has joined Samaritan Health Services as chief quality officer, assuming the role in early August.
Mikula has five years of quality and safety work under her belt, most recently as the vice president and chief quality officer for Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Children’s Hospital and Penn State Medical Group. Under her leadership, those organizations reduced serious harm events by 60%.
Specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics, she is also a practicing physician. Mikula is board certified in pediatrics and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She is a member of the National Patient Safety Foundation and the ECRI Institute, an international organization dedicated to patient quality and safety.
She earned a medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine. She completed combined internal medicine and pediatric residency training at Penn State Children’s Hospital and Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, and served as the chief resident and instructor in pediatrics for the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine.
