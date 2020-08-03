Business in Brief (Aug. 3)

Corvallis grad joins University of Arizona
Keith Hazleton, formerly of Corvallis, has joined the University of Arizona College of Medicine as an assistant professor in the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition.
Hazleton attended Corvallis public schools and graduated as valedictorian from Corvallis High School in 1997. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry/biophysics from Oregon State University in 2002.
He earned Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York, and completed pediatrics residency and fellowships in pediatric gastroenterology and transplant hepatology at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora. Hazleton’s parents, Bob and Sherry, are retired and live in Corvallis. His brother, Jesse, and sister-in-law, Samantha, are nurses at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
Kernutt Stokes names partner
Certified public accountant Jonathan Powell has been promoted to a partner at Kernutt Stokes’ Corvallis office.
Powell joined the firm in 2010 and provides in-depth audit, tax and accounting services to clients. His industry specialties include professional services, medical and dental, construction, manufacturing, agriculture, forest products and real estate. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Oregon State University.
Before joining Kernutt Stokes in 2010, Powell worked in sales for several businesses. He holds memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Oregon Society of Certified Public Accountants, where he is vice chair of the Forests Products Project Committee.
Kernutt Stokes is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm established in 1945 with offices in Corvallis, Eugene, Bend and Lake Oswego. The firm has 12 partners, 68 CPAs and 93 total employees, specializing in privately-held and family-owned companies in construction, health care, manufacturing, transportation and professional services. In addition to accounting services, the firm provides technology consulting, 401(k) plan administration, business valuation, retirement planning and business consulting.
Therapist joins clinic
Diane Habel recently joined the Specialty Behavioral Health Department at The Corvallis Clinic.
She is trained in and uses dialectic behavioral therapy and other evidence-based therapies for issues such as anxiety, depression and borderline personality disorder. She works with patients age 15 or over.
The Corvallis Clinic is an independent, physician-led medical group, a comprehensive multi-specialty organization, serving Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties. It offers more than 100 board-certified physicians and advanced clinical professionals in 27 specialties at 11 area locations. As the fourth-largest area employer, the clinic has more than 600 employees.
Mid-Valley Media
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.