Business in Brief (Aug. 31)

Free face coverings available

Benton County Emergency Management and the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office have received a supply of face coverings from the State of Oregon to distribute to local businesses of 50 employees or fewer, with emphasis on sole-proprietor businesses.

Businesses can request 50 masks for use by their employees or customers.

The face coverings are disposable and similar to single-use medical masks, which are durable but not recommended for washing. Face coverings will be delivered to businesses throughout the county on a first-come, first-served basis.

To receive face coverings for your business, fill out the request form at https://yescorvallis.org/resources/ or call the Benton County Call Center at 541-766-6120. The Economic Development Office will confirm your request and arrange for delivery of the masks to your business.

Further information on the program is available from Economic Development Manager Kate Porsche at 541-766-6339 or kate.porsche@corvallisoregon.gov.

