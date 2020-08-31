Business in Brief (Aug. 31)

Free face coverings available
Benton County Emergency Management and the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office have received a supply of face coverings from the State of Oregon to distribute to local businesses of 50 employees or fewer, with emphasis on sole-proprietor businesses.
Businesses can request 50 masks for use by their employees or customers.
The face coverings are disposable and similar to single-use medical masks, which are durable but not recommended for washing. Face coverings will be delivered to businesses throughout the county on a first-come, first-served basis.
To receive face coverings for your business, fill out the request form at https://yescorvallis.org/resources/ or call the Benton County Call Center at 541-766-6120. The Economic Development Office will confirm your request and arrange for delivery of the masks to your business.
Further information on the program is available from Economic Development Manager Kate Porsche at 541-766-6339 or kate.porsche@corvallisoregon.gov.
T-Mobile brings 5G to more local towns
T-Mobile is marking another big step in its nationwide 5G rollout, expanding the next-generation wireless technology in the suburbs and exurbs across Benton County.
Two breakthroughs bring this latest network expansion. Last April, T-Mobile completed its merger with fellow national wireless provider, Sprint.
Secondly, T-Mobile recently completed a world’s first, the launch of a commercial nationwide standalone architecture (SA) 5G network. Standalone architecture is a critical building block for the continued development of 5G and helps expand T-Mobile’s footprint – already the nation’s largest – to nearly 2,000 additional cities and towns, including, in Benton County, Adair Village, Alsea, Blodgett and Philomath.
For more information on T-Mobile’s 5G service, visit t-mobile.com/coverage. For more information on T-Mobile’s latest 5G devices, visit t-mobile.com/cell-phones/network/5g.
Clinic under new ownership
The ownership of Healing Motion Physical Therapy recently transitioned to Ashlee Roderick and her husband, Stephen.
Ashlee Roderick had been a physical therapist at the small private independently owned clinic since 2015.
The first clinic opened in Philomath in 2005. A Corvallis location opened last February at 1128 NE Second St., Suite 201 in the Beaver Sports Medicine Plaza.
The clinic offers only 45-minute appointments, instead of shorter appointments offered elsewhere. All treatment is provided by doctors of physical therapy rather than by PT assistants or aides
Further information is available at https://healingmotionpt.com/our-story.
OSU receives veteran center grant
Oregon State University is among 14 public universities and community colleges who recently received a 2020 Campus Veteran Resource Center Grant from the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
The grants are designed to expand Campus Veteran Resource Centers and bolster other services aimed at improving outcomes for student veterans at Oregon’s public universities and community colleges.
Veteran Resource Centers help student veterans transition from military service to college life, complete their educational goals and successfully transition back into the civilian workforce and community.
The purpose of the Campus Veteran Resource Center Grants is to augment existing campus resources by funding innovative and impactful projects or programs designed to improve the lives of student veterans and help them succeed.
Highlights of the projects receiving grant funding include training for academic faculty and staff in military culture and unique needs of student veterans, and establishment of peer mentor programs and other support services to foster deeper connections among peers resulting in increased veteran retention and success in school.
— Mid-Valley Media
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.