Business in Brief (Dec. 21)

Samaritan welcomes family physician

Olivia Danforth recently joined Samaritan Family Medicine — Geary Street in Albany. She provides primary health care to patients of all ages.

Danforth earned a bachelor’s degree at Haverford College and a medical degree at Rush Medical College of Rush University. She completed residency training at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

She comes from a medical family: Her grandfather was a heart surgeon, and her stepfather is an endocrinologist.

Her life experiences and work in public health have shaped her focus on addressing socioeconomic and health care injustices. Danforth provides gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy by informed consent, and she supports patients seeking gender-affirming surgeries. She specializes in family planning, skin biopsies and joint injections.

After completing her residency in Corvallis, she decided to stay in town, where she lives with her wife and three cats.

Danforth is accepting new patients and can be reached at 541-812-5570.

