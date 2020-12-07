Business in Brief (Dec. 7)

Samaritan adds pediatrician

Samaritan Health Services' Mid-Valley Children’s Clinic recently welcomed pediatrician Whitney Horsley, who provides a range of health care to children from birth through age 18.

Horsley earned a bachelor’s degree from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and a medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine. She completed residency training at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics.

Horsley went into medicine because she wants to help people live life to the fullest and navigate difficult times. She was drawn to pediatrics.

She is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 541-812-5111.

Student exchange agency hires coordinator

International Cultural Exchange Services in Monroe recently welcomed Cindy Canter as a new local coordinator.

ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.