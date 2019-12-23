Business in Brief (Dec. 23)

Real estate broker recognized as part of club
Matthew J. Conser of Conser Commercial/Conser Realty & Assoc. in Albany has been recognized as a member of the 2018 APEX Producers Club by the Realtors Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report.
Conser was recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus as well as The Land Report co-founders Eddie Lee Rider Jr. and Eric O’Keefe at an awards ceremony on March 5, during RLI’s 2019 National Land Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Conser is a commercial, investment and land real estate broker, as well as a real estate developer. He also holds the CCIM Real Estate Designation.
Top award winners received national recognition in The Land Reports Spring Magazine and promotions throughout the year.
You have free articles remaining.
Conser Commercial is one of several companies under the vertically integrated Conser Group of Companies, which offers an array of real estate services to the public. Its companies include Diversified Property Management, Conser Design Construction and Maintenance, and Conser Realty & Associates.
Hotel movie night held in Corvallis
Comfort Suites held the first Corvallis Hotel Movie Night Dec. 20.
When guests checked in, they were given free popcorn, movie theatre candy and a “ticket” to watch Channel 261 on their in-room TVs. If they answered a question about Corvallis, they were entered into a drawing to win a night’s stay.
Channel 261 normally just features hotel amenity information and key places to dine and shop. For Corvallis Hotel Movie Night, the in-room visitor information hotel channel featured short videos about Corvallis, showcasing a tour of the Pastega lights, hiking and biking, wineries and more.
Guests also got to take a virtual drone flyover of Corvallis and got a holiday welcome from the mayor and local business owners. The Downtown Corvallis Association supplied new photos of downtown murals so visitors could see those on the big screen and then go see them in person.
Corvallis’ top five selfie spots were featured on the Hotel Channel, too: the Oregon State University sign, Cassie the Dog, the Downtown Mural Wings, the Avery Train and Marys Peak.
Mid-Valley Media