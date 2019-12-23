Business in Brief (Dec. 23)

When guests checked in, they were given free popcorn, movie theatre candy and a “ticket” to watch Channel 261 on their in-room TVs. If they answered a question about Corvallis, they were entered into a drawing to win a night’s stay.

Channel 261 normally just features hotel amenity information and key places to dine and shop. For Corvallis Hotel Movie Night, the in-room visitor information hotel channel featured short videos about Corvallis, showcasing a tour of the Pastega lights, hiking and biking, wineries and more.

Guests also got to take a virtual drone flyover of Corvallis and got a holiday welcome from the mayor and local business owners. The Downtown Corvallis Association supplied new photos of downtown murals so visitors could see those on the big screen and then go see them in person.

Corvallis’ top five selfie spots were featured on the Hotel Channel, too: the Oregon State University sign, Cassie the Dog, the Downtown Mural Wings, the Avery Train and Marys Peak.

Mid-Valley Media

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0