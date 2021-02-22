Business in Brief (Feb. 22)

The Board of Directors of the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence recently announced the appointment of Kate Caldwell as executive director of the agency.

Caldwell was a member of the CARDV board from 2017 until her recent appointment, acting as board chair last year. Prior to her appointment, she was development manager of Old Mill Center for Children and Families in Corvallis for six years.

She brings additional nonprofit agency experience to the role, having worked as an AmeriCorps/VISTA volunteer for two years for agencies in Salem, Corvallis and Eugene.

Before moving to Corvallis in 2012, she was an award-winning hotel manager in Northern California with years of hospitality management experience and a background in board work, including leadership, development, long-term planning and special events.

CARDV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization offering services and support to those affected by sexual and domestic violence, and providing education and leadership within the community to change the societal conditions that cultivate these forms.

