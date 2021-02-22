Business in Brief (Feb. 22)

Albany OB/GYN welcomes obstetrician
Leonel Trujillo recently joined Albany OB/GYN.
Trujillo provides general obstetrics and gynecological care. He specializes in minimally invasive surgery techniques using traditional laparoscopy and the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical system.
Trujillo earned a bachelor’s degree from George Fox University, and a medical degree at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed residency training at AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital, as well as an internship at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Before pursuing a medical degree, he worked as a nursing assistant and shadowed physicians in the United States and Central America.
Trujillo was drawn to obstetrics and gynecology because it combines the different aspects of medicine he enjoys most: building relationships with his patients and using his hands in the operating room.
During an internship in his first year of residency, Trujillo was introduced to Samaritan. He was impressed by the quality of care provided to patients and the supportive staff.
He is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 541-812-4850.
CARDV announces new executive director
The Board of Directors of the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence recently announced the appointment of Kate Caldwell as executive director of the agency.
Caldwell was a member of the CARDV board from 2017 until her recent appointment, acting as board chair last year. Prior to her appointment, she was development manager of Old Mill Center for Children and Families in Corvallis for six years.
She brings additional nonprofit agency experience to the role, having worked as an AmeriCorps/VISTA volunteer for two years for agencies in Salem, Corvallis and Eugene.
Before moving to Corvallis in 2012, she was an award-winning hotel manager in Northern California with years of hospitality management experience and a background in board work, including leadership, development, long-term planning and special events.
CARDV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization offering services and support to those affected by sexual and domestic violence, and providing education and leadership within the community to change the societal conditions that cultivate these forms.
Police officers graduate from class
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of its 403rd Basic Police Class.
The 16-week class includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and others.
The class graduated during a private ceremony held Feb. 4 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Graduating members of BP 403 include Police Officer Brandon Bloom of the Corvallis Police Department; Police Officer Paul Harris of the Albany Police Department; Police Officer Sarah Stinson of CPD; Police Officer Chase Tedrow of CPD; and Deputy Sheriff Alex Wilson of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Lebanon Fire in temporary location
The Lebanon Fire District is open in a temporary new location.
During the construction of its new Fire Station 31 at 1050 W. Oak Street, the district’s business offices relocated to the MBVA building at 550 S. Main St. in downtown Lebanon.
Administrative services resumed from the new location on Feb. 15.
All payments, letters and notices are still being mailed to the Oak Street location. Phone numbers also remain the same: 541-451-1901 for the business office and 541-451-6123 for the billing office. Any requests for an ambulance, an engine response, or reports of fires or illegal burning should still be directed to 911.
For business in person, including work with the Fire & Life Safety Department, community members can come to the MBVA building. Office hours remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Construction on Station 31 is anticipated to continue through December 2022.
Corvallis contractor wins awards
The National Association of the Remodeling Industry recently named Henderer Design + Build in Corvallis its Regional Contractor of the Year winner in four different categories in its annual awards competition.
The winning categories are Basement $100K-$250K, Residential Bath $75,001-$100K, Residential Bath $50,001-$75K, and Residential Bath Under $25K.
Each year, NARI presents CotY Awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects. The CotY Awards are the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers. NARI received nearly 435 entries from across the United States representing over $128 million in remodeling projects.
Family medicine practice adds doctor
Brianne Smith recently joined Corvallis Family Medicine.
Smith received a degree in osteopathic medicine at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, and completed a family medicine residency locally with Samaritan Health Services. Prior to that she completed a Bachelor of Science degree in neurobiology, physiology and behavior at University of California at Davis.
Smith is drawn to family medicine because of her desire to serve multiple generations and to help patients achieve their personal goals. She takes special interest in the areas of women’s health, osteopathy and manipulation, pediatrics including adolescent-aged youth, LGBTQ patients, mental health and lifestyle medicine.
Smith is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling Corvallis Family Medicine at 541-757-2400.
— Mid-Valley Media
