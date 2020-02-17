Business in Brief (Feb. 17)

Samaritan takes health care to shelter

Getting to a clinic while experiencing homelessness can be especially challenging, but this winter, Samaritan Health Services is bringing the clinic to Corvallis’ cold-weather shelter.

Weekly since November, SamCare Mobile Medicine -- a roving clinic inside a 40-foot vehicle staffed by Samaritan clinicians – has provided on-demand, walk-in care for shelter clients.

Shelter manager Shawn Collins said the clinic has made a positive difference to the men staying at the shelter.

Local officers graduate from police class

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of its 395th Basic Police Class.

Basic Police Class 395 graduated Feb. 14 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.

Local graduates include Police Officer Nathan Diebel and Police Officer Harrison Jarrett of the Corvallis Police Department; Police Officer Christopher Moreland of the Albany Police Department; Deputy Sheriff Rachael Poore of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office; and Police Officer Ian Wingo of the Lebanon Police Department.

Corvallis company earns safety, health recognition