Business in Brief (Feb. 24)

Medical group welcomes chief operating officer
Brad Wakefield has joined Samaritan Medical Group.
As chief operating officer, he will help lead the work of 486 Samaritan clinicians at more than 90 clinics and hospital departments as they strive to deliver quality health care to patients of Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. He will start in early March.
Wakefield comes to Samaritan most recently from PeaceHealth Medical Group in Eugene, where he was vice president of operations and helped improve patient satisfaction and health care quality scores. Prior to that, he was chief executive officer of The Corvallis Clinic, and brings in-depth knowledge of health care in the area.
He earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in business from Brigham Young University. He is a fellow of the American College of Medical Practice Executives and is trained in Lean principles.
LBCC staff member receives award
Lena Spencer, administrative secretary in Linn-Benton Community College’s Information Services division, received the Laserfiche “Higher Education Influencer of the Year” award.
Spencer was one of only two people to receive a national influencer award at Laserfiche’s annual conference held in Long Beach, California. The other influencer award was in finance and accounting.
Spencer was recognized for her work in organizing and supporting user groups and promoting process improvement and automation in higher education.
More than 4,000 professionals attended the conference from a wide range of industries.
Mid-Valley Media