Business in Brief (Feb. 10)

Doctor joins behavioral health department

Elise Bascom, a doctor of psychology, is now seeing patients in The Corvallis Clinic Integrated Behavioral Health Department.

Experience enduring chronic illnesses since she was a child contributed to Bascom’s wanting to help others with counseling psychology. She utilizes an approach rooted in biopsychosocial-spiritual theory, wherein the entirety of a patient is considered relevant to their health and well-being.

Believing collaboration is essential, Bascom wants her patients to have a voice in their care in working with her to tailor strategies for their particular needs. She also provides psychoeducation and techniques to improve the quality of life and overall functioning.

Lebanon company receives awards

Beech Hill Studios, LLC, an interior design company based in Lebanon that specializes in office/commercial and residential, recently announced it has received two interior design awards for a project in Atlanta, Georgia.

Owner Maryann Ewing said, “Being awarded the American Society of Interior Designers Oregon Chapter Design Excellence award and the Commercial Interior Design Association Delta Chapter award has been a powerful experience.”