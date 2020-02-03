Business in Brief (Feb. 3)

She employs various techniques of molecular ecology, neuroethology, insect physiology, ecotoxicology, mass spectrometry and apicultural practices to address her research questions. She earned a doctorate in zoology from University of Calcutta in India, where she studied the effects of pesticides on wild Indian honey bees.

A gold medalist in her master’s degree, Chakrabarti has received the INSPIRE Fellowship from the Department of Science & Technology (Government of India), the Royal Society Newton International Fellowship from the Royal Society, and the Newton-Bhaba PhD Placement Fellowship jointly from the governments of India and the United Kingdom. She has also been a recipient of the Postdoctoral Scientist award by the OSU Phi Kappa Phi Research Honor Society.

Boshart Davis appointed to transportation committee

Last month, Oregon Speaker of the House Tina Kotek (D-Portland) announced committee assignments for the 2020 Legislative Session.

Representative Shelly Boshart Davis (R-Albany) will continue to serve on the House Agriculture and Land Use Committee and the House Business and Labor Committee. Additionally, Boshart Davis will serve on the Joint Committee on Transportation.

Senior living community hires executive director