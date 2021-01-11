Business in Brief (Jan. 11)

Accountant joins Albany firm
Koontz, Blasquez & Associates, P.C., in Albany recently announced the addition of Peter Gelser, certified public accountant, as a partner in the firm.
Gelser completed the post-baccalaureate accounting program at Oregon State University and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Earlham College. He has worked at Koontz, Blasquez & Associates since 2015.
Samaritan welcomes nurse practitioner
Family Nurse Practitioner Rosemary Schairer has joined Samaritan Internal Medicine — Corvallis, and Samaritan Pediatrics.
Schairer sees patients ages 19 and over at Samaritan Internal Medicine, and patients from birth through age 18 at Samaritan Pediatrics.
She earned a bachelor’s degree at Carleton College and a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in nursing at University of Rochester School of Nursing.
Schairer became a nurse practitioner because she wanted to empower people to take care of their health.
She grew up in northern California, and was eager to return to the West Coast after completing nursing school so she could be near family.
Schairer is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling Samaritan Internal Medicine at 541-768-5140 or Samaritan Pediatrics at 541-768-4900.
OFD promotes employee
Oregon Freeze Dry, based in Albany, has promoted Kelly Goforth to vice president of operations.
Goforth joined OFD in 2017 as manufacturing director to oversee the construction of and eventual production at the company’s Rochester, New York, facility. In 2019, she returned to Oregon to direct manufacturing at OFD’s three plants in Albany.
Goforth’s prior work history includes 17 years at Kraft Foods, from maintenance supervisor to plant management. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin. Her predecessor, John Damon, will retire from OFD at the end of this year.
Goforth and her husband reside in Corvallis with their two daughters.
