Business in Brief (Jan. 11)

Accountant joins Albany firm

Koontz, Blasquez & Associates, P.C., in Albany recently announced the addition of Peter Gelser, certified public accountant, as a partner in the firm.

Gelser completed the post-baccalaureate accounting program at Oregon State University and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Earlham College. He has worked at Koontz, Blasquez & Associates since 2015.

Samaritan welcomes nurse practitioner

Family Nurse Practitioner Rosemary Schairer has joined Samaritan Internal Medicine — Corvallis, and Samaritan Pediatrics.

Schairer sees patients ages 19 and over at Samaritan Internal Medicine, and patients from birth through age 18 at Samaritan Pediatrics.

She earned a bachelor’s degree at Carleton College and a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in nursing at University of Rochester School of Nursing.

Schairer became a nurse practitioner because she wanted to empower people to take care of their health.

She grew up in northern California, and was eager to return to the West Coast after completing nursing school so she could be near family.