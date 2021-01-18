Business in Brief (Jan. 18)

The resource, “Residential Construction Building Safety,” encompasses six training modules in a bilingual format that makes it simpler for employers to train their employees. The images of the training course are paired with English and Spanish text. Employers can deliver the training at the job site in about an hour.

The course covers six phases of the residential construction process. They are site preparation, framing, roofing, exterior finishing, interior finishing and specialty work.

Further information on PESO is available at https://osha.oregon.gov/edu/peso/Pages/aboutPESO.aspx. Find out about help provided by Oregon OSHA’s consultation services, technical staff, and education and training services.

Philomath gains U-Haul dealer

U-Haul recently announced that Marys Peak True Value has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Philomath community.

True Value, at 1740 Main St., will offer services including U-Haul trucks and moving supplies.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are supporting an independent small business in their community.

— Mid-Valley Media

