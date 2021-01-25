Business in Brief (Jan. 25)

Historical society elects board members
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Benton County Historical Society did not hold its annual meeting this year.
However, elections to the board of directors took place.
Current board officers are president Tom Gallagher, vice president Ron Marek, secretary Susan Klinkhammer and treasurer Rod Harvey. Board members include Kelly Gallagher, Sandy Gerding, Wendy Beck Nichols, Lorna Avery Scott, Chick Gerke, Janet Nishihara, Shirley Wirth, Kristin Starnes, Jo Anne Trow, David Feeney, Natchee Barnd, Marlys Amundson, Alice Rampton and Duane Jager.
Mike Schweizer retired as board president; he also took an active part in the society’s Corvallis Museum Building Committee. Marlys Amundson retired as board secretary, and also served on the Nominations Committee.
Credit union announces Albany branch
OnPoint Community Credit Union recently announced it will open 20 new branches located within Fred Meyer stores across Oregon and Southwest Washington this year.
One of the branches will be in Albany.
This is the largest branch expansion in OnPoint’s history, and the news reinforces the credit union’s commitment to its members and the Northwest region. As Oregon’s largest credit union, OnPoint operates 36 branches, with four locations having opened in 2020 alone, and serves more than 415,000 members.
Each branch will offer members a complete suite of financial services, including membership enrollment, consumer and commercial lending, mortgages, financial planning, ATMs and notarization.
Hospital adds surgical robot
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis has brought online a da Vinci Xi, the newest generation of surgical robot.
“We are the first in Oregon to have an Xi with the E-100 generator, which allows advanced instrumentation,” said Donald Yarbrough, MD, bariatric surgeon with Samaritan Weight Management Institute. “The Xi will allow our surgeons to perform the most advanced procedures with more efficiency and safety.”
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center put its first robot into service in 2010. Today, robots are used for bariatric, hernia and colorectal surgeries, as well as urologic and gynecologic procedures.
“Patients experience less pain with robotic procedures, because it’s less invasive,” said Jason Sloan Jr., da Vinci representative. “There’s less impact on the tissue. Patients also spend less time under anesthetic.”
Proposals sought for USDA grants
The Oregon Department of Agriculture is accepting proposals for project ideas as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program for 2021.
Approximately $1.5 million is expected to be available to agriculture industry associations, producer groups, processors, commodity commissions, nonprofit agencies, for-profit agencies and local government agencies in Oregon.
For the 2021 SCBGP Request for Proposals, ODA has a single-phase process known as the Grant Proposal Application. ODA is requesting 15-page grant proposals from applicants describing their proposed projects. Submissions should be turned in online and must be received by noon Pacific Standard Time this Friday.
ODA will offer online training and live in-person training around the state to provide applicants with an in-depth look at the program and explain the grant writing process step-by-step. Details, including the time and date for the online training, are posted on ODA’s website, https://oda.direct/SCBGP
Based on a survey of specialty crop producers, associations, commissions, and other stakeholders to determine priority needs, the following funding priorities have been identified: market development and access for international, regional, domestic and local/farm direct markets; food safety compliance and traceability; cross commodity collaboration; addressing the regulatory burden; on-farm labor needs, workforce programs or tools; productivity enhancements, innovation, value-added products; and agriculture and food-related priorities identified by Oregon Solutions Network Regional Solutions Centers.
Projects not addressing one of the identified priorities are still eligible for funding, as long as they meet all other program requirements. Details of the funding priorities can be found at https://oda.direct/SCBGPpriorities.
ODA staff is available to provide applicants directions on submitting grant proposal applications. Other information is available at (503) 986-6473 or https://oda.direct/SCBGP.
— Mid-Valley Media
