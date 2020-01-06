Business in Brief (Jan. 6)

Club announces board members

The Zonta Club of Corvallis has announced its board of directors for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Officers are Leigh Griffith, president; Andrea Shonnard, vice president; Letitia Wilson, second vice president; Cathy Meyers, treasurer; and Joan Reukauf, immediate past president.

Other directors and their committees include Erin Duncan, advocacy; Ginny Lucker, attendance and fellowship; Becca Freeby, communications; Mary Bentley, community grants; Gail Anderson, membership; Rebecca Yu and Pete Bober, programs; Carol Trueba and Rebecca Camden, scholarships; and Michelle Mahane, service.

The Zonta Club of Corvallis was chartered in 1940, and is a member of Zonta International, a global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

To learn more, email zontacorvallis@gmail.com or visit www.zontacorvallis.org.

Broker joins real estate office

RE/MAX Integrity recently announced that licensed Broker Jessie Tennant has joined the firm’s Albany office at 2910 Santiam Highway SE.