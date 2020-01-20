Business in Brief (Jan. 20)

Albany store makes top five

North Albany IGA, 621 NW Hickory St., was recently honored as one of IGA’s top five retailers in the country.

IGA has 1,100 stores nationwide.

HospitalityVision receives trademark

HospitalityVision recently received the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office official trademark for EZ Chat.

EZ Chat allows hotel guests to communicate with the front desk any time of day or night by using their mobile devices. EZ Chat is registered as downloadable mobile software that allows guests to chat instantly with front desk staff members to request personal care items, blankets, later checkout times, and advice on where to dine or shop.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HospitalityVision recently received the trademarks for Sweet Talk, which allows guests to order and have desserts delivered to their rooms, and BnB ToGo, a mobile app for bed and breakfasts.