Business in Brief (July 13)

Samaritan Obstetrics & Gynecology – Corvallis has been recognized by the American College of Nurse-Midwives for high success rates in 2019 for vaginal birth after cesarean section.

The clinic was just one of three nationwide with more than 500 births a year receiving a Best Practice award for a high VBAC success rate. This honor follows a 2018 Best Practice award recognizing a low C-section rate of 11% for first-time mothers with one baby in a head-down position (referred to as nulliparousterm singletonvertex).

Alsea farm receives mini-grant

Food Animal Concerns Trust, a national nonprofit organization that promotes safe and humane production of meat, milk and eggs, recently awarded an emergency mini-grant to Leaping Lamb Farm in Alsea.

Leaping Lamb Farm is owned by Scottie and Greg Jones, who used the grant to purchase a new chest freezer to store its chicken and lamb meat. With the additional freezer space, the grant has allowed the farm to expand its pastured-chicken operation.

Earlier this spring, as farmers’ markets and businesses began to shutter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FACT launched an emergency mini-grant program to help independent livestock and poultry producers respond to the challenges they faced as a result of the crisis.

Mid-Valley Media

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0