Business in Brief (July 20)

Moore worked for more than 20 years at Dar’s Barber Shop in Corvallis. Radekin formerly worked at Hairy Devil, and is now proprietor of 541. Appointments are available at 541-619-7178.

Public safety workers complete training

Fifteen Oregon public safety leaders completed the International Public Safety Leadership and Ethics Institute program on July 16 at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.

Local graduates include Alfredo Mendez of the Albany Fire Department and Ty Volin of the Corvallis Police Department.

The IPSLEI program consists of four modules designed to lead the student on a learning journey about exercising leadership. Through a variety of learning methodologies, the course covers written case studies, video case analysis and interactive learning processes. Each module is more than 40 hours of facilitated learning and eight hours of practicum. The class met two days every other week over the last four months.

The four program modules are “Developing a Personal Philosophy of Leadership and Ethics,” “Leadership,” “Organizational Leadership” and “Ethics and the Challenge of Leadership.”

IPSLEI was developed to bring the concepts of leadership and ethics to the forefront of an individual’s career, rather than waiting until a person is promoted into a supervisory position.

