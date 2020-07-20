Business in Brief (July 20)

Ceremony commemorates treatment center
Samaritan Health Services recently commemorated the completion of Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services, located inside the Barbara & Larry Mullins Center, with a small ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Due to coronavirus, Samaritan was unable to host an open house for the larger community.
The 16-bed residential treatment facility, which will open in early August, is designed as a safe harbor that will serve adults age 18 and up with serious substance use disorders from throughout Oregon — priority is given to patients who live in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties.
An outpatient clinic that Samaritan opened in 2018 also resides within the facility and began offering serves in June. Together, the services provide resources to treat patients needing the safety and security of a residential care program, as well as outpatient services for individuals who can maintain employment and home life, while seeking services they need.
Barber shop opens in Albany
The 541 Barber Shop is now in business at 275 SW Pacific Blvd., Suite 101, in Albany.
Alex Radekin and Robin Moore and are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with appointments available on Saturdays.
Moore worked for more than 20 years at Dar’s Barber Shop in Corvallis. Radekin formerly worked at Hairy Devil, and is now proprietor of 541. Appointments are available at 541-619-7178.
Public safety workers complete training
Fifteen Oregon public safety leaders completed the International Public Safety Leadership and Ethics Institute program on July 16 at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Local graduates include Alfredo Mendez of the Albany Fire Department and Ty Volin of the Corvallis Police Department.
The IPSLEI program consists of four modules designed to lead the student on a learning journey about exercising leadership. Through a variety of learning methodologies, the course covers written case studies, video case analysis and interactive learning processes. Each module is more than 40 hours of facilitated learning and eight hours of practicum. The class met two days every other week over the last four months.
The four program modules are “Developing a Personal Philosophy of Leadership and Ethics,” “Leadership,” “Organizational Leadership” and “Ethics and the Challenge of Leadership.”
IPSLEI was developed to bring the concepts of leadership and ethics to the forefront of an individual’s career, rather than waiting until a person is promoted into a supervisory position.
Mid-Valley Media
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.