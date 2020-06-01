Business in Brief (June 1)

Health center welcomes nurse practitioner
Pediatric nurse practitioner Kelley Davis has joined Samaritan Lebanon Health Center.
She provides a range of health care to children from birth through age 18, and is accepting new patients.
Davis earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Portland and a master’s of science in nursing from Oregon Health & Science University.
Davis became a pediatric nurse practitioner because she enjoys working with families. She has a special interest in caring for toddlers and teens. Davis was raised in Oregon and has always considered it her home.
She can be reached at 541-451-6282.
Starker Forests hires chief financial officer
Nicole Wallace is the new chief financial officer at Starker Forests Inc. in Corvallis.
Wallace graduated from Oregon State University after earning a degree in accounting, and has worked as a certified public accountant in public accounting until moving into the private business sector.
She came to Starker in October from Kernutt Stokes.
Wallace succeeds Steve Wyatt, who retired in April after 33 years with Starker.
Local residents honored as mental health heroes
Awardees were honored during May’s Mental Health Awareness Month and at Trillium Family Services’ virtual Heroes Gala on May 16.
Local recipients include Andy Adler, Trillium Family Services psychiatrist in Corvallis; Tianna Lynn Canaga, Trillium Family Services skills trainer, Secure Adolescent Inpatient Program; Jenny Gilmore-Robinson, executive director, ABC House, Albany; and Lorena Reynolds, managing attorney at the Reynolds Law Firm, Corvallis.
To mark the occasion, Trillium Family Services, Oregon’s largest provider of mental and behavioral healthcare for children and families, hosts the annual Keep Oregon Well Mental Health Heroes Awards — a 31-day multimedia celebration of the people, nonprofit agencies, community groups and business leaders who have helped pave the way for mental and behavioral healthcare to thrive in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.
Trillium’s Virtual Heroes Gala took place May 16 online. Current and previous Mental Health Heroes Award honorees joined in the event and their stories of triumph, healing, resilience and community-building were featured throughout the event.
Mid-Valley Media
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.