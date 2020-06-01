Business in Brief (June 1)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Health center welcomes nurse practitioner

Pediatric nurse practitioner Kelley Davis has joined Samaritan Lebanon Health Center.

She provides a range of health care to children from birth through age 18, and is accepting new patients.

Davis earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Portland and a master’s of science in nursing from Oregon Health & Science University.

Davis became a pediatric nurse practitioner because she enjoys working with families. She has a special interest in caring for toddlers and teens. Davis was raised in Oregon and has always considered it her home.

She can be reached at 541-451-6282.

Starker Forests hires chief financial officer

Nicole Wallace is the new chief financial officer at Starker Forests Inc. in Corvallis.

Wallace graduated from Oregon State University after earning a degree in accounting, and has worked as a certified public accountant in public accounting until moving into the private business sector.

She came to Starker in October from Kernutt Stokes.