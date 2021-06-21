Business in Brief (June 21)

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 124th Basic Telecommunications Class on June 11 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.

Graduating members of the class include Dispatcher Kim Lentz of the Corvallis Police Department and Dispatcher Ernest Slye of the Oregon State University Department of Public Safety.

The three-week course includes emergency call handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and other topics. Upon completion of the course, students will return to their employing agency to continue training with a field training officer for several months.

Coastal announces new president/CEO

Coastal, a farm and ranch retailer headquartered in Albany, has announced that Lori McKinnon has been promoted to President/CEO of the company, effective May 1.

McKinnon has worked for Coastal for 25 years. She was promoted to chief operating officer in 2018 and to president of the company in 2019.

With McKinnon’s promotion, Coastal Owner Buzz Wheeler will assume the role of chairman of the board.