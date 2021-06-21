Business in Brief (June 21)

Samaritan Radiation Oncology brings linear accelerator online
Samaritan Cancer Program’s Radiation Oncology Department in Corvallis recently became the first location in Oregon to bring online the Varian Truebeam Edge, a linear accelerator that offers advanced radiation therapy treatment for cancer patients.
“The Edge offers high-precision radiosurgery, a form of radiation therapy and a noninvasive alternative to traditional surgery. Essentially no incision is needed,” said Elizabeth Shiner, medical physicist in the department. “The technology improves the accuracy and treatment of tumors that are often difficult to treat surgically, such as tumors in the brain, lung, spine, prostate or elsewhere.”
The Edge’s treatment planning software gets “smarter” with each use, offering improved tumor tracking in real time, which helps minimize radiation to surrounding healthy tissue.
“The more information we feed the machine, the better each dose calculation and algorithm becomes for each patient’s treatment needs,” said Shiner.
Another feature of the new linear accelerator is its surface-guided imaging system. This helps the care team consistently and correctly position each patient on the radiation table during treatment.
911 dispatchers graduate from class
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 124th Basic Telecommunications Class on June 11 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Graduating members of the class include Dispatcher Kim Lentz of the Corvallis Police Department and Dispatcher Ernest Slye of the Oregon State University Department of Public Safety.
The three-week course includes emergency call handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and other topics. Upon completion of the course, students will return to their employing agency to continue training with a field training officer for several months.
Coastal announces new president/CEO
Coastal, a farm and ranch retailer headquartered in Albany, has announced that Lori McKinnon has been promoted to President/CEO of the company, effective May 1.
McKinnon has worked for Coastal for 25 years. She was promoted to chief operating officer in 2018 and to president of the company in 2019.
With McKinnon’s promotion, Coastal Owner Buzz Wheeler will assume the role of chairman of the board.
Coastal has 20 locations throughout the Pacific Northwest. This year marks the company’s 58th anniversary.