Business in Brief (June 22)

Samaritan welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon

Samaritan Heart Center recently welcomed cardiothoracic surgeon Rabin Gerrah, who is accepting new patients.

Gerrah comes to Samaritan through a partnership with Stanford Health Care, expanding access to life-saving procedures for local patients.

Gerrah earned a medical degree and completed residency training at Hadassah Medical School. He completed fellowships through Harvard University Hospitals at Massachusetts General Hospital and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Gerrah specializes in treating heart disease, including coronary artery disease, valve problems and structural heart problems, using minimally invasive approaches. He designs new medical devices and technologies, and conducts medical research to develop innovative surgical techniques. Gerrah is also an appointed clinical assistant professor of cardiothoracic surgery at Stanford University.

After working in several states, Gerrah was eager to return to Oregon to enjoy the region’s outdoor activities with his family.