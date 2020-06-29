Business in Brief (June 29)

Assistance League of Corvallis is a nonprofit volunteer organization whose members strive to develop, implement, and fund our on-going programs to serve children and families of Benton County. Our chapter is composed of more than 200 member volunteers who contributed over 18,000 hours last year to make a measurable difference through our seven philanthropic programs: Operation School Bell®, Dental Education, SAT Review, Hug-A-Bear, Hygiene Help, and RED (Read Every Day).