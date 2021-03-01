Business in Brief (March 1)

Samaritan welcomes certified nurse midwife
Eliza Cooley has joined Samaritan Obstetrics & Gynecology — Corvallis. As a certified nurse midwife, she provides gynecological and obstetric care.
She earned a bachelor’s degree at Mount Holyoke College and completed a master’s degree at Yale School of Nursing.
Cooley grew up in rural New Hampshire, where options for health care were limited. She saw how that affected her community, and decided to study women’s health care and become a nurse midwife. Cooley values inclusivity, autonomy and building strong relationships with her patients. She chose to work at Samaritan for the positive work environment.
As a newcomer to the Willamette Valley, she was drawn to the area’s outdoor access and being near her family and friends from the Pacific Northwest.
Cooley is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 541-768-5300.
Accounting firm donates $75,000
Oregon-based accounting firm Kernutt Stokes is commemorating its 75th anniversary by donating $75,000 to support scholarships, nonprofit agencies and matching employee donations.
Scholarships make up $30,000 of the total. Awards of $2,500 each will be given to students studying accounting at Oregon State University, the University of Oregon and Idaho State University. Scholarships will be awarded in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Additionally, a scholarship will be awarded to a Black/Indigenous/person of color accounting student at an Oregon university or college each of the next three years through the Oregon Society of Certified Public Accountants.
“While Kernutt Stokes is relatively new to Corvallis, the firm has been in Oregon for 75 years,” said Kernutt Stokes partner Shelly Sorum, who leads the Corvallis office. “This is our way of saying thank you to the communities and universities that made this milestone possible.”
The remaining $45,000 will be given to community nonprofits directly and through sponsorships, contributions and matching employee donations.
Local residents graduate from telecommunications class
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 122nd Basic Telecommunications Class.
Basic Telecommunications #BT122 graduation took place Feb. 19 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the graduation was closed to the public.
Local members of Basic Telecommunications Class #122 include Dispatcher Tana Crangle of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Dispatcher John Simonson of the Corvallis Police Department, Dispatcher Margarite Spooner of the Oregon State University Department of Public Safety, and Dispatcher Rylee Vasfaret of the Sweet Home Police Department.
The 911 training program began in 1993 when the Oregon Legislative Assembly enacted legislation which requires that individuals who receive emergency calls for assistance from the public meet professional standards for training and certification. There are approximately 950 men and women across the state who work in this profession in city, county, tribal, regional and state public safety communications centers.
Clinic welcomes OBGYN provider
Andrea Prabhu, a medical doctor, has joined The Corvallis Clinic OBGYN department.
Prabhu grew up in Minnesota, but has seen much more of the world over the years. Amongst her hobbies are traveling, scuba diving, yoga, and studying both Hindu and German. After graduating from the University of Minnesota’s School of Medicine, she transferred to the Pacific Northwest to complete her residency at the University of Washington. Along with her family, she lived in Spokane, Washington, until her relocation here to Corvallis.
Prabhu offers a range of obstetrical and gynecological services, including prenatal and preventive care. From Washington, she brings her experience in the OBGYN field, as both provider and teacher, to share with others in her new position. Teaching both patients and colleagues is an integral part of her practice.
COI expands Farm Clinic program
Community Outreach Inc. recently announced that its Farm Clinic outreach program is expanding.
COI is looking for farm partnerships in the Corvallis-Albany area to expand health care access to uninsured and underinsured people working to produce our food.
There is no cost to farms and no charge to farm workers. Services include general medical checkups, urgent care issues, specialist referrals, flu and tetanus vaccines, musculoskeletal treatment for acute or chronic injuries, blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, laboratory testing, x-rays, and information and resources on COVID-19 safety precautions and testing.
The Farm Clinic outreach program brings preventive and acute medical care to temporary rural clinic locations for people facing barriers to healthcare. The clinics are overseen by COI staff members, and partner with volunteer doctors, nurses, translators, farm owners and local businesses. COI works with the farms to schedule appointments for each individual, and to schedule follow-up visits and communicate test results in order to ensure medical needs are met.
Those interested can call Lisa Quick at 541-758-3000.
Foundation announces new board members
The Benton Community Foundation recently announced three new members on its board of directors: Thomas L. Gallagher Jr., Tony Lapiz and Alicia Ritter.
Gallagher practiced law in the Corvallis area for more than 45 years and is an active community volunteer, serving in leadership roles at the Rotary Club of Corvallis; Corvallis Caring Place; the Academy for Lifelong Learning; Community Outreach, Inc.; and the Benton County Historical Society.
Lapiz is the legislative director for Oregon Secretary of State Semia Fagan, and has previous experience as the political and policy strategist for Service Employees International Union Local 503. Lapiz has also served on state and local boards, including the Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education.
Ritter brings more than thirty years’ experience in public relations, having founded and grown two public relations agencies, primarily serving clients with a public good or social purpose. Ritter serves on the Oregon State University Foundation’s Beaver Caucus Board and is a corporate director and independent committee chair for Idaho Care Plus, Inc.
The foundation also recently approved new board officers, including Susan Poole as chair, Julie Manning as vice chair, Cameron Howell as treasurer and Justin Wirth as secretary.
Two board members recently concluded their service to the foundation. John Turman served more than seven years, and David Gazeley served nine years, including as board chair in 2014.
— Mid-Valley Media
— Mid-Valley Media