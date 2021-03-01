Business in Brief (March 1)

Clinic welcomes OBGYN provider

Andrea Prabhu, a medical doctor, has joined The Corvallis Clinic OBGYN department.

Prabhu grew up in Minnesota, but has seen much more of the world over the years. Amongst her hobbies are traveling, scuba diving, yoga, and studying both Hindu and German. After graduating from the University of Minnesota’s School of Medicine, she transferred to the Pacific Northwest to complete her residency at the University of Washington. Along with her family, she lived in Spokane, Washington, until her relocation here to Corvallis.

Prabhu offers a range of obstetrical and gynecological services, including prenatal and preventive care. From Washington, she brings her experience in the OBGYN field, as both provider and teacher, to share with others in her new position. Teaching both patients and colleagues is an integral part of her practice.

COI expands Farm Clinic program

Community Outreach Inc. recently announced that its Farm Clinic outreach program is expanding.

COI is looking for farm partnerships in the Corvallis-Albany area to expand health care access to uninsured and underinsured people working to produce our food.