Business in Brief (March 15)

Samaritan collaborates with oncology group
Late last year, Samaritan Health Services entered into an agreement with Oregon Oncology Specialists.
The collaboration creates opportunities for engagement with hematology and oncology specialty physicians, as well as advanced practice providers, who will care for cancer patients in Samaritan’s tri-county region of Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties.
Like other collaborations Samaritan has with physician groups in other services throughout its health care system, Oregon Oncology Specialists will retain permanent clinicians to care for patients at each of Samaritan’s hematology and oncology clinics in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport.
For more information about oncology services, visit samhealth.org/Cancer.
RE/MAX founder earns award
RE/MAX Integrity, a real estate company, recently announced that founder Kevin Simrin was named part of RisMedia’s Class of 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers.
The list included 16 achievers affiliated with RE/MAX nationwide. Simrin was awarded the Crusaders: The Champions of a Better Way award for resiliency, selflessness, ingenuity and initiative when faced with challenges unlike any other.
For Simrin, these challenges included his response to COVID-19. He closed the company’s offices and had his in-house internet technology team take the steps to allow agents and staff to work remotely.
Simrin also created “Tuesday Morning LIVE!,” a Zoom infotainment show with speakers to replace business meetings. He kept staff and agents engaged through a 10-week social media campaign with challenges for families and friends to participate in.
Simrin compiled a “COVID-19 Safety Protocols” booklet and materials to be used by office staff members and brokers. This book spread throughout the RE/MAX network across the United States.
RE/MAX Integrity is the leading RE/MAX franchise in the Pacific Northwest, with offices in Portland, Salem, Corvallis, Albany, Eugene, Roseburg, Grants Pass, Medford and surrounding regions.
— Mid-Valley Media
