Business in Brief (March 29)

Samaritan welcomes psychiatrist
Michael Kavur has joined Samaritan Mental Health — Albany.
Kavur earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and a medical degree at College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific‑Northwest. He completed residency training at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Kavur specializes in transcranial magnetic stimulation, a noninvasive treatment for depression.
Before pursuing his medical studies, he was a high school teacher, and his students taught him about the importance of listening.
After attending medical school in Oregon, Kavur decided to settle here with his wife and children.
He is accepting new patients and can be reached at 541-812-5060.
Local officers graduate from police class
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 405th Basic Police Class.
Basic Police Class 405 will graduate during a private ceremony on Thursday at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Local class members include Police Officer Trevor Eaton and Police Officer Charlie Emery, both of the Albany Police Department; Deputy Sheriff Brenden Fricke of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office; Police Officer Jason Guilford of the Lebanon Police Department; Police Officer Ean Mason of the Sweet Home Police Department; Deputy Sheriff Jacob Randall of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office; and Police Officer Krysia Wakefield and Police Officer Yosof Wanly, both of the Corvallis Police Department.
The Basic Police Class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and other subjects.
Local women chosen for farming program
Two local women are among 20 chosen for the first Women’s Farm2Food Accelerator.
Local participants are Jennifer Skouras of Elysian Acres in Jefferson and Mindi (Marilyn) Miller of Kiger Island Blues in Corvallis.
Earlier this month, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation, in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Washington State Department of Agriculture, launched the Women’s Farm2Food Accelerator. The program is designed to help women farmers and entrepreneurs with food and beverage products enter or expand into new markets.
The NASDA Foundation chose 10 applicants from Oregon and 10 from Washington. Participants will receive training in marketing, product development, food safety, packaging and pricing, and working with buyers. The series of virtual short courses began this month and will run through September. The Accelerator will help women farmers and entrepreneurs launch new products or enhance existing ones, and connect to a network of local resource providers, guest lecturers and instructors.
— Mid-Valley Media
— Mid-Valley Media