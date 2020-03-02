Business in Brief (March 2)

Boshart Davis honored
Oregon Business and Industry recently recognized Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis (R-Albany) for her work advocating for Oregon jobs by recognizing her as a 2020 Jobs Champion Honoree.
Rep. Jeff Barker (D-Aloha) was also recognized as a 2020 Jobs Champion Honoree.
Albany man recognized for service
Albany resident Patrick Sims was recently recognized for 25 years of service with United Parcel Service.
Sims delivers packages in Corvallis.
Statewide, 23 drivers were recognized for a quarter-century of service along with 1,316 other employees worldwide. Joseph Chambers of Wilsonville is the state’s senior safe driver, with 41 years of accident-free driving under his belt. UPS employs more than 1,812 drivers in Oregon. Worldwide, Thomas Camp of Lovilia, Michigan, is the most senior safe driver, with 57 years' service.
