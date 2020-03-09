Business in Brief (March 9)

Mid-valley insurance agency purchased

Hub International Limited, a global insurance brokerage, announced last week that it has acquired the assets of Barker-Uerlings Insurance, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon, Barker-Uerlings is a full-service agency providing personal and business insurance, employee benefits solutions and risk management consulting to clients in the Pacific Northwest.

Steve Uerlings, president of Barker-Uerlings, will join Hub Northwest as senior vice president.

Officers graduate from police class

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced graduation of its 396th Basic Police Class.

Basic Police Class 396 will graduate at 11 a.m. Friday at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.

Local graduating members of BP396 are Deputy Sheriff John Boster of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office; Police Officer Phillip Costa of the Corvallis Police Department; Deputy Sheriff Erik Hesseling of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office; Police Officer Bryce Phelan of CPD; Police Officer Jason Scott of the Albany Police Department; and Police Officer Penny Wilkinson of CPD.

Mid-Valley Media

