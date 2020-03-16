Business in Brief (March 16)

Rayfield receives award

Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) has been awarded the 2019 Rock Solid Award by the Oregon People’s Utility District Association.

OPUDA is a nonprofit organization that provides a forum for member districts to discuss national, regional, state and local issues of common concern.

Rayfield is co-chair of the Ways and Means Committee. In this role, he is responsible for working with the other members of the committee to develop the state’s budgets. OPUDA is recognizing him for budget work he did in the 2019 Legislative Session, specifically on issues impacting public power customers throughout Oregon. These issues include improvements to the Oregon Department of Energy and Energy Supplier Assessment.

Adviser qualifies for recognition

Sten E. Carlson, a private wealth adviser for PacWest Wealth Partners, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for the achievement.

PacWest Wealth Partners is a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., in Corvallis.