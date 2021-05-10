Business in Brief (May 10)

Samaritan welcomes physician assistant
Madeleine Courvoisier recently joined Samaritan Wound, Vein & Hyperbaric Medicine — Albany.
Courvoisier earned a bachelor’s degree at Texas Christian University, and a master’s in physician assistant studies at University of North Texas Health Science Center.
Courvoisier was motivated to pursue a career in medicine after she spent a week abroad during college helping with a soccer camp.
She wanted to work for Samaritan based on her interactions with employees.
She can be reached at 541-812-3360.
Photography contest winners announced
The Albany Visitors Association has announced winners of its 14th Annual Photography Contest.
The purpose of this contest is to find images suitable for use in the marketing materials for Albany and the surrounding area. The contest was open to photographers of all skill levels and this year 18 photographers entered 172 photos.
The overall winners are Champion, Camron Settlemier, “Victorian Splendor;” Reserve Champion, Melinda Martin, “Life on Second Avenue;” and People’s Choice, Jill Weissbeck, “Sunrise at Linn-Benton Community College.” Culinary winners are First Place, Dan Bateman, “Decadent Temptations;” Second Place, Camron Settlemier, “A Pack of Peppers;” and Third Place, Cathy Webb, “Saturday Market Treats.”
Events winners are First Place, Cathy Webb, “Liftoff Kiss;” Second Place, Camron Settlemier, “Porch Parade Passes;” and Third Place, Cathy Webb, “Pond Splash.” Historic Albany winners are First Place, Shannon Cruz, “Railroad Bridge;” Second Place, Melinda Martin, “Cumberland;” and Third Place, Melinda Martin, “Historic Home.” Landmarks winners are First Place, Stephanie Low, “Welcome to Albany;” Second Place, Lori Norton, “Christmas Carousel;” and Third Place, Shannon Cruz, “Ellsworth Bridge.”
Life in the Community winners are First Place, Dan Bateman, “Cleared for Takeoff;” Second Place, Camron Settlemier, “Cedar Waxwing Takes on Photinia Berry;” and Third Place, David Maestas, “Wheat in the Raw.” People winners are First Place, Lori Norton, “Carousel Fun with GG;” Second Place, Lori Norton, “Contemplating the Popcorn;” and Third Place, Jolene Thomson, Untitled.
Scenic winners are First Place, Lori Norton, “Cloudy Winter Afternoon;” Second Place, David Maestas, “Santiam at Rest;” and Third Place, Dan Bateman, “Northern Pintail.” Student winner is First Place, Erin Thomson, “Hackleman District.”
Prizes this year included certificates and gift cards. All photos can be viewed on the Albany Visitors Association YouTube and Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/photos/90531885@N07/, and on the Pix Theatre screen prior to the feature film through June.