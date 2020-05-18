Business in Brief (May 18)

Samaritan president/CEO named to board
Doug Boysen, president/chief executive officer of Samaritan Health Services, was recently elected to the Oregon Health Leadership Council’s board of directors.
Formed in 2008 at the request of Oregon’s business community, the OHLC brings together health plan, hospital and physician leaders to identify and act on cost-saving solutions that maximize efficiency while delivering high-quality patient care.
Among the council’s current initiatives are identifying and optimizing best practices in health care delivery and transformation; facilitating the use of alternative payment models as a way for Oregon’s coordinated care organizations to pay for innovative, cost-effective treatment options; identifying and advocating for ways to simplify and streamline administrative costs in health care; connecting health care providers through innovative technology solutions that improve care coordination and reduce ineffective care.
Boysen became Samaritan’s chief executive in 2018. He also serves on the board of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
Thai restaurant opens in Corvallis
Thai Express, 1335 NW Ninth St., Suite 160, in Corvallis, held its grand opening on April 22.
The restaurant, which is locally owned and operated, specializes in traditional Thai recipes. To celebrate the opening of the location, the restaurant is offering 25% off each customer’s first online order with code WELCOME25 at checkout; orders can be picked up in the drive-through.
The restaurant recently made product donations to Corvallis Manor and the Corvallis fire and police departments.
Mid-Valley Media
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.