Business in Brief (May 18)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Samaritan president/CEO named to board

Doug Boysen, president/chief executive officer of Samaritan Health Services, was recently elected to the Oregon Health Leadership Council’s board of directors.

Formed in 2008 at the request of Oregon’s business community, the OHLC brings together health plan, hospital and physician leaders to identify and act on cost-saving solutions that maximize efficiency while delivering high-quality patient care.

Among the council’s current initiatives are identifying and optimizing best practices in health care delivery and transformation; facilitating the use of alternative payment models as a way for Oregon’s coordinated care organizations to pay for innovative, cost-effective treatment options; identifying and advocating for ways to simplify and streamline administrative costs in health care; connecting health care providers through innovative technology solutions that improve care coordination and reduce ineffective care.

Boysen became Samaritan’s chief executive in 2018. He also serves on the board of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

Thai restaurant opens in Corvallis

Thai Express, 1335 NW Ninth St., Suite 160, in Corvallis, held its grand opening on April 22.