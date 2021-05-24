Business in Brief (May 24)

Samaritan welcomes nephrologist Patricia Centron Vinales

Patricia Centron Vinales, MD, has joined Samaritan Kidney Specialists-Corvallis. She specializes in treating patients with acute and chronic kidney disease, kidney stones and fluid and electrolyte disorders.

She earned a medical degree from Universidad Tecnológica de Santiago. She completed residency training at New York Downtown Hospital, a fellowship at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and a mini-fellowship in renal sonography at Emory University School of Medicine.