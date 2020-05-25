Business in Brief (May 26)

Health center welcomes nurse practitioner
Pediatric nurse practitioner Kelley Davis has joined Samaritan Lebanon Health Center.
She provides a range of health care to children from birth through age 18, and is accepting new patients.
Davis earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Portland and a master’s of science in nursing from Oregon Health & Science University.
Davis became a pediatric nurse practitioner because she enjoys working with families. She has a special interest in caring for toddlers and teens. Davis was raised in Oregon and has always considered it her home.
She can be reached at 541-451-6282.
Starker Forests hires chief financial officer
Nicole Wallace is the new chief financial officer at Starker Forests Inc. in Corvallis.
Wallace graduated from Oregon State University after earning a degree in accounting, and has worked as a certified public accountant in public accounting until moving into the private business sector.
She came to Starker in October from Kernutt Stokes.
Wallace succeeds Steve Wyatt, who retired in April after 33 years with Starker.
Lodge announces officers
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413 has announced its officers for the 2020-21 Elks year.
The new Exalted Ruler is Calvin Schneider. Other officers are Leading Knight Tim Smith; Loyal Knight Daniel Mahoney; and Lecturing Knight Zell Brooks. Melissa Mills is the incoming Secretary, Fred Raw is Treasurer, Karen Force is Chaplain, Charles Rackley is Tiler and Joey Taylor is Esquire. Trustees for the coming year are Brian Mills, Bill Askew, Damon Olsen, Neil Schneider and Cory Ruud.
The installation was a private event with social distancing protocol. A dinner to honor the new Exalted Ruler will take place at a future date.
