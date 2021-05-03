Business in Brief (May 3)

Samaritan welcomes therapist
Licensed Clinical Social Worker Amara Schrager has joined Samaritan Mental Health – Circle Boulevard in Corvallis.
Schrager specializes in child and adolescent therapy, play therapy and trauma-focused therapy.
She earned a bachelor’s degree at University of California, Santa Cruz, and master’s degrees in public health and social work at University of California, Los Angeles.
Schrager wanted to become a therapist so she could serve the community and support individual change. She is new to Oregon, and chose Samaritan because she wanted to work for a nonprofit organization.
She is accepting new patients and can be reached at 541-768-1221.
Accounting firm to double footprint
Accounting firm Kernutt Stokes will relocate from downtown Corvallis to the Kings Crossing professional offices in June.
The new office is 6,000 square feet and has space for up to 21 employees, double the size of the current office space. The firm’s current office is located at 200 SW Fourth Street; the new address will be 2273 NW Professional Drive.
The firm is making significant upgrades to the office and has signed a long-term lease at Kings Crossing.
The Corvallis office is run by Kernutt Stokes partners and Oregon State University accounting graduates L.M. Shelly Sorem (’83) and Jonathan Powell (’06).
Lab offers drive-up COVID-19 testing
Willamette Valley Toxicology Lab, a Corvallis-based clinical reference laboratory, has begun offering polymerase chain reaction testing for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The testing center at 1880 Rye St. SE in Albany began testing on April 21. WVT also has drive-up testing locations in Corvallis and Ashland.
Due to space restrictions, the testing will not be provided on demand. WVT can facilitate up to five carloads at a time, in 10-minute increments.
WVT anticipates conducting more than 500 tests per day, with results to be provided in less than 48 hours. Tests will be administered at patients’ parked cars. Patients are asked to schedule an appointment at www.wvtlab.com, then create an account on labdash.net, where they will receive a unique quick response code they will bring to the appointment.
WVT will directly bill patients’ insurance. Options for the uninsured are available.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, WVT has performed more than 300,000 PCR COVID tests.
To honor its 75th anniversary last year, Kernutt Stokes pledged $75,000 in scholarships and donations, to be awarded over the next three years. The pledge includes a scholarship for accounting students at OSU.