Business in Brief (May 31)

Deputies graduate from training

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of Basic Corrections Local #BCL045 this Friday at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training regrets that this ceremony will be closed to the public.

Local members of Graduating Class BCL045 are Deputy Sheriff Amber Erickson-Lovik and Deputy Sheriff Jennifer Passarge, both of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Local financial advisor honored for performance

Chris Scariano, who has been an Edward Jones financial advisor in Albany since 2001, recently qualified for the Edward Jones Managing Partner's Conference, which honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors.

The achievement recognizes and celebrates Edward Jones’ most successful financial advisors and provides them with the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers from both inside and outside the firm and to share best practices for serving clients.

Hospice welcomes community engagement coordinator