Business in Brief (Nov. 16)

He also conducted two years of medical research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, and has written numerous research publications as well as several review articles on foot and ankle surgery. Lin is associate program director of Samaritan’s Orthopedic Residency Program.

To make an appointment with Lin, call 541-768-4810.

Trucking company receives award

At the Oregon Trucking Association’s recent annual safety conference, Great West Casualty Company awarded Boshart Trucking, Inc., a Gold Award and a Third-Place Award in the 1 to 2 Million Miles category.

Great West presented these awards as part of its Annual National Safety Awards program, awarded in cooperation with the American Trucking Association. The program recognizes motor carriers in similar operations with awards based on its year-end preventable crash results. Carriers are eligible to receive a Platinum, Gold, Silver or Participatory award.

Boshart Trucking, headquartered in Tangent, is a family business that strives to be a leader in agriculture transportation by hauling agricultural commodities including hay, straw, hazelnuts, grass seed, fertilizer, mint, nursery plants, flowers, birdseed, wheat, corn and more to customers throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Great West Casualty Company is a provider of property and casualty insurance for the trucking industry.

— Mid-Valley Media

