Business in Brief (Nov. 23)

Grow is also the founder of Grow Doula Services, for prenatal, birth and postpartum doula support, and Sophie Grow Coaching, offering one-on-one parent coaching backed by science and neurobiology.

On Oct. 22, Grow launched her first online learning opportunity, “Listening Mothers.” The course provides training for new mothers to learn to cultivate the self-compassionate care they need as a parent.

Youth agency recognized by magazine

Jackson Street Youth Services was recently recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as one of the “100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon.”

This is the second year in a row the agency has won the award. The organization works to help end experiences of homelessness for youth in the Corvallis community.

Geriatrician joins Samaritan

Maureen “Paulie” Bruns has joined Samaritan Medical Group Geriatric Medicine.

Bruns specializes in geriatrics, palliative care and end-of-life care. She sees patients living in care facilities, including Avamere Rehabilitation of Lebanon and the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home.