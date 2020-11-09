Business in Brief (Nov. 9)

KGAL adds show to lineup

Locally owned Eads Broadcasting Corporation announced that its news/talk station, KGAL 1580 AM, has added Charlie Kirk to host a daily two-hour talk radio program as of Oct. 19.

The show will air live from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays. The show is syndicated by the Salem Media Group, a multimedia network specializing in Christian and conservative content. The show will take advantage of Kirk’s insights into breaking news of the day, and help listeners understand what to make of it all.

Eads Broadcasting Corporation is locally owned and based in Albany and Lebanon. The station also owns and operates KSHO 920 AM and 94.1 FM (“The Best Music”) and streaming-only sports station “The Action Stream” at www.willamettevalleysports.com. The stations stream at www.kgal.com and www.ksho.net. Other talk programming on KGAL includes the Morning Update with Jeff McMahon and Mary Eads, Dennis Prager, Sebastian Gorka, Joe Pags, Jim Bohannon, Hugh Hewitt and other specialty features.

Physician leader named to state committee

Gov. Kate Brown has named Kevin Ewanchyna, Samaritan Health Plans’ chief medical officer, to the Health Equity Committee of Oregon’s recently formed Racial Justice Council.