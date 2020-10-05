Business in Brief (Oct. 5)

Hospice announces new medical director

Daniel Harris assumed the position of medical director of Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care in Corvallis effective Sept. 1.

He succeeds Shawn Foley, who served as medical director for the past 13 years. Harris, who grew up in Corvallis, received a medical degree from Oregon Health & Science University and completed a residency in Greeley, Colorado. He has worked as a hospice physician for 10 years, and joined Lumina last year to work alongside Foley and Helen Kao, Lumina’s director of clinical innovations, ensuring a smooth transition for the organization.

Although Foley will no longer be at the helm, he will continue to serve the organization as a hospice and palliative care physician.

The transition comes at a time when Lumina, formerly Benton Hospice Service, celebrates another milestone: 40 years since admitting its first patient. Since its founding, Lumina has remained a community-based nonprofit agency, now serving more than 400 hospice and palliative patients annually, and more than 1,500 community members through grief and caregiver support and community education programs.

Arts center adds board member