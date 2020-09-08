Business in Brief (Sept. 8)

Board announces new members
The Corvallis Clinic Foundation Board of Directors recently announced its new members.
The new members are Jason Henson, Charmin Sagert and Severn Williams. Members renewing their three-year terms are Linda Carroll, Edward Junkins and Steve Sullivan.
Elected TCCF officers for 2020-21 are: Michael Gray, president; Janel Lawrence, vice president; Susan Poole, secretary; and Elizabeth Bell, treasurer.
Continuing service on the board are Robert Poole, Anthony Thompson and Cara Wheeler. Serving as ex officio member is James Kaech.
The Corvallis Clinic Foundation is a nonprofit public charity 501(c)(3) dedicated to providing resources in the mid-Willamette Valley and Central Coast of Oregon for health education, preventive care and the delivery of health care to at-risk populations.
TCCF has been an active partner in medical and health care philanthropy in the community for more than 65 years. Scholarships have been awarded to local high school students, Oregon State University and Linn-Benton Community College students. Foundation funding continues to support Project H.E.R. and Cook for Cancer, established programs that serve cancer patients and their families.
Albany dispatcher completes class
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of its 119th Basic Telecommunications Class.
Basic Telecommunications #BT119 Graduation took place Aug. 28 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Among the graduates was Dispatcher Kelli McMahan of the Albany Police Department.
The three-week course includes emergency call-handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and a number of other topics. Upon completion of the course, students return to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.
InterCommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization and 11 community partners have provided $550,000 in support to members during the coronavirus pandemic.
The grants were distributed between March and July, with $300,000 provided directly to members to pay for rent, food, transportation, cleaning supplies, diapers and more. The remaining $250,000 was distributed as grants to community-based organizations that helped high-risk or underserved members. More than 800 members and their families have benefited thus far, with support continuing to be offered to members for ongoing hardships due to COVID-19.
IHN-CCO’s partner organizations serve high-need and underserved populations in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties, to address housing and shelter, substance abuse and connections. Based on community feedback, a community taskforce was convened to assess the needs of members. The taskforce is comprised of roughly 30 community partners and meets every other week. It has helped direct how funds are allocated based on member needs.
Gym moves to larger location
The SHOP fitness gym owner Drew Skaggs has moved his Ninth Street business to a larger, more central Corvallis location as of Aug. 31.
The SHOP has moved to Unit 101 in 244 NW Second St., a building that has been used by Ken Pastega for many years for storage of Pepsi product historical items. As SHOP memberships have stabilized even in these stay-at-home months, the Skaggs family has been operating at the Ninth Street location during the remodeling of the new location, which started in March.
The new SHOP home accommodates 1,275 square feet of turf for sprinting and agility; sled pushing and plyometrics; a 24-foot, freestanding Rogue Rig with six squat racks with 14 pullup stations; a large open training area for bodyweight, kettlebell and barbell work; three sets of stall bars for flexibility and mobility training, as well as shoulder prehab work; and private, full-service restrooms with showers.
Fitness studio under new ownership
barre3, 118 NW Jackson Ave. in Corvallis, is under new ownership.
Melissa Hruby purchased the fitness studio as of July 1.
The business offers classes in studio at limited capacity, and a new live-streaming option that allows clients to work out at home. barre3 offers a full-body workout combining strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness. Clients are guided through sustained holds, micro-movements and cardio bursts.
The business is open when classes are scheduled: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays; 5:45 to 6:30 a.m., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5:45 to 6:30 a.m., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., noon to 12:45 p.m. and 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays; 5:45 to 6:45 a.m., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 5:45 to 6:30 a.m., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., noon to 12:45 p.m. and 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Thursdays; 5:45 to 6:30 a.m., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays.
Further information is available at 541-230-1170 or https://barre3.com/studio-locations/corvallis.
