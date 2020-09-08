Business in Brief (Sept. 8)

Fitness studio under new ownership

The business offers classes in studio at limited capacity, and a new live-streaming option that allows clients to work out at home. barre3 offers a full-body workout combining strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness. Clients are guided through sustained holds, micro-movements and cardio bursts.

The business is open when classes are scheduled: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays; 5:45 to 6:30 a.m., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5:45 to 6:30 a.m., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., noon to 12:45 p.m. and 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays; 5:45 to 6:45 a.m., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 5:45 to 6:30 a.m., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., noon to 12:45 p.m. and 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Thursdays; 5:45 to 6:30 a.m., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays.