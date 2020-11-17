Celebrate Corvallis awards ceremony accepting nominees until Friday

Corvallis residents have until Friday to submit their preferences for the Chamber of Commerce's annual awards event.

Celebrate Corvallis is closing its online nomination forms at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Categories include: Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, the Jim and Ruth Howland Award, Entrepreneur of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Patron of the Arts, Junior First Citizen (for ages 18-41), First Citizen (for ages 42-65), Senior First Citizen (for ages 65 and up), People's Choice Award and Sustainable Business of the Year.

The Celebrate Corvallis ceremony will be held virtually Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

According to the Chamber of Commerce website, 40 local business venues — as opposed to last year's tables in the CH2M Hill Alumni Center — will be available to reserve this year. Fifty percent of venue reservation sales will be donated back to the host businesses from the Chamber.

For more information and to nominate an individual or business, visit corvallischamber.com/celebrate-corvallis-2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.