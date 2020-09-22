Corvallis couple coocoo for cookies

The Kennel File

Callie and Isaac Kennel

Ages: 28

Residence: Southtown Corvallis

Occupation: Callie is Pacific Northwest Regional Network Director of Engagement for the OSU Alumni Association. Isaac is a fifth-generation farmer with Majestic Oak Farms.

Education: Callie has a master's of business administration from the University of Utah. Isaac has a bachelor's degree from the University of Oregon.

Affiliations: Callie is on the steering committee and is the chair of the development committee for the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition. $1 from every box of cookies purchased from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 will go toward the Coalition.

Favorite Cookies: Callie loves a classic milk chocolate chip cookie over everything else. Isaac is partial to white chocolate-hazelnut cookies, with hazelnuts from his family orchard.