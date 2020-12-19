Designer featured in British Vogue opens boutique in Alpine

An Oregonian fashion designer featured in British Vogue has opened a boutique in the small Benton County community of Alpine.
Celeste Rose Johnson, 35, is the owner of Arose Atelier, a brand that focuses on slow fashion, making hand-sewn garments made of natural materials that are sustainably sourced.
“Slow is a movement,” Johnson said. “This is the opposite of fast fashion. I prefer to use natural fibers because plastic-free is just better for the environment.”
On Nov. 20, Johnson opened her 200-square-foot atelier — French for workshop or studio — which doubles as a boutique. On display are garments from her previous collections, her most recent line called UNÍ.Y (pronounced “Unify”) and artisanal gifts including aprons, ornaments and cotton face masks.
The “Unify” collection is what caught the attention of British Vogue.
“I was seen, maybe from Instagram, by Vogue magazine,” she said. “I ran ads in British Vogue and was invited to London Fashion Week.”
She was set to display her designs on the runways of the February 2020 showcase, before the spread of the novel coronavirus became a pandemic and inhibited travel.
“When COVID hit,” Johnson said, “I was like, ‘It’s OK, I was in Vogue, I can die happy.’”
In the meantime, the California College of the Arts graduate decided to redirect her energy on expanding her reach locally.
“Right now, (the brand) is more couture-y,” Johnson said. “I just decided to bloom where I’m planted with COVID.” After working out of her Eugene residence, Johnson decided to “take my creative vision to the next level.”
She chose the location off Bellfountain Road, just outside of Monroe, and spent several months knocking the dust off of what used to be a church, cold storage warehouse and more. Johnson chose a rural area, she said, to reach communities with residents who would otherwise have to travel to big cities for luxury goods.
“I know the pandemic’s not just going to disappear,” she said, “so I’m just trying to be a hub … especially between Corvallis and Eugene artists.”
She’s yet to make an in-store sale, Johnson said, but potential clients have curiously taken a peek inside since her soft opening and she’s made online sales for the past two years. Her face masks alone have garnered a few thousand dollars in online sales. Local entrepreneurs are also invited to sell their goods on consignment at the atelier.
“So far, it’s just an investment,” Johnson said. “I haven’t shown profit yet. But I have a lot of big goals,” including hands-on workshops with community members when the pandemic risks abate.
For more information, visit aroseatelier.com.
