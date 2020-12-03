Harbor Freight Tools to fill gap left behind by former Corvallis Albertsons

A new anchor is coming to Kings Circle Shopping Center in Corvallis, filling the former Albertsons site.
Harbor Freight Tools will open in the spot, the company announced Tuesday, bringing up to 30 new jobs with it. The equipment store will fill up 15,000 square feet of the outdoor mall’s vacant space, according to leasing agent Gary Pond.
“It means that we, essentially, have more anchor presence and a draw for retail,” Pond said. “Obviously having a big hole in the middle of the center didn’t help.”
Pond is a broker with Commercial Associates Real Estate Services, which manages the Kings Circle Shopping Center. Commercial Associates, he said, has been in talks with Harbor Freights Tools since “just around the time COVID started.”
“They’re moving pretty fast,” Pond said. “It’s nice to see it getting done.”
Harbor Freight Tools is a private, family-owned company based in Calabasas, California. The Corvallis location would be the company’s 20th Oregon store, the nearest being on Santiam Highway in Albany, out of over 1,100 stores nationwide.
“We’re always looking for a good location,” said Craig Hoffman, Harbor Freight Tools director of communications. “Clearly, we feel that there is enough of a market that we feel it will not take away from our business in Albany. “We’re looking forward to being a part of the community.”
The addition of Harbor Freight Tools comes in time for a makeover of the shopping mall, Pond said. The last time it got revamped was in 1990.
“We already had a design idea and were working on a facelift, and then Harbor Freight showed up,” he said, adding that he believes other business owners in the center will be excited to have more shoppers attracted to the area.
Since Albertsons closed about seven years ago after not renewing its 50-year-old lease, Pond said, Dollar Tree has been the main attraction at the mall. In the 1960s, Albertsons was the only structure standing there until more businesses were built around it, forming the shopping center it is today.
In August, the adjacent parking lot was redone. Johnsgard Construction, based in Springfield, has been contracted to update the mall’s facade, which will include new cement siding, a fresher color scheme and more modern wrapping around its columns.
Pond said he hopes more tenants can permanently fill the shopping center’s other 14,000 square-foot and 2,600 square-foot vacancies — the latter was previously filled by the Corvallis Gazette-Times, which is now based inside the Albany Democrat-Herald headquarters.
The new Harbor Freight Tools is estimated to open sometime in February. Those interested in applying early for jobs there can do so at harborfreightjobs.com/retail.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.