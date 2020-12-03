Harbor Freight Tools to fill gap left behind by former Corvallis Albertsons

The addition of Harbor Freight Tools comes in time for a makeover of the shopping mall, Pond said. The last time it got revamped was in 1990.

“We already had a design idea and were working on a facelift, and then Harbor Freight showed up,” he said, adding that he believes other business owners in the center will be excited to have more shoppers attracted to the area.

Since Albertsons closed about seven years ago after not renewing its 50-year-old lease, Pond said, Dollar Tree has been the main attraction at the mall. In the 1960s, Albertsons was the only structure standing there until more businesses were built around it, forming the shopping center it is today.

In August, the adjacent parking lot was redone. Johnsgard Construction, based in Springfield, has been contracted to update the mall’s facade, which will include new cement siding, a fresher color scheme and more modern wrapping around its columns.

Pond said he hopes more tenants can permanently fill the shopping center’s other 14,000 square-foot and 2,600 square-foot vacancies — the latter was previously filled by the Corvallis Gazette-Times, which is now based inside the Albany Democrat-Herald headquarters.

The new Harbor Freight Tools is estimated to open sometime in February. Those interested in applying early for jobs there can do so at harborfreightjobs.com/retail.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

